HCA makes 12 leadership changes at Florida hospitals

HCA Healthcare, a 182-hospital system based in Nashville, Tenn., has made several leadership changes at its Florida hospitals in recent months.

Here are 12 executive moves at HCA Healthcare Florida hospitals reported by or shared with Becker's Hospital Review since Feb. 1:

1. Gabe Bullaro was named CEO of HCA Florida West Hospital in Pensacola. Mr. Bullaro, who has served in various leadership roles at HCA Healthcare, stepped into his new role April 4.

2. Isaiah Zirkle was appointed COO of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital in early April. He joined the Florida Ocala team from another HCA hospital, the 260-bed West Hills Hospital & Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he served as COO.

3. George Makhoul was named COO of HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital. Mr. Makhoul, who began his new role April 4, will also serve as one of the facility's ethics and compliance officers.

4. Ken Wicker was named CEO of HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, effective April 25. He is replacing retiring CEO Mickey Smith.

5. Jennifer Bocker, MD, was named chief medical officer of HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital. Dr. Bocker is a board-certified general surgeon specializing in level 1 trauma surgery and head and neck surgical oncology.

6. Paige Laughlin was named COO of HCA Florida Blake Hospital. She previously served as COO of HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital in Hudson.

7. Lisa Nummi, DNP, MSN, was named CEO of HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness. Dr. Nummi started her new role March 21.

8. Caroline Burris was named COO of HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital in Fort Walton Beach, effective March 21. She most recently served as COO at The Woman's Hospital of Texas in Houston.

9. Philip Marchesini was named COO of HCA Florida Largo Hospital, effective Feb. 14. He previously served as COO and ethics and compliance officer of HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.

10. Brian Nunn was named CEO of HCA Florida Putnam Hospital in Palatka, effective March 14. Mr. Nunn has more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry.

11. Bland Eng was named chief development officer of HCA Healthcare West Florida Division. Mr. Eng, who served as the CEO of HCA Florida Brandon Hospital for the past 10 years, will move into his new position June 1.

12. Alejandro Romero was named CEO of HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital in Kissimmee, effective March 7. Mr. Romero, who has more than a decade of healthcare administration experience, previously served as COO and the ethics and compliance officer for HCA's Methodist Hospital Metropolitan in San Antonio.



