HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital has named Jennifer Bocker, MD, chief medical officer, the hospital said March 29.

Dr. Bocker is a board-certified general surgeon specializing in level I trauma surgery and head and neck surgical oncology. She previously worked at Surgical Specialists of Colorado in Golden.

Dr. Bocker is also an avid skydiver who's performed thousands of jumps. She holds one world record in skydiving and is training to attempt another.