HCA names new CEO of Florida hospital

HCA Healthcare North Florida Division has appointed Alejandro Romero CEO of Poinciana Medical Center in Kissimmee, Fla., effective March 7.

Mr. Romero brings more than a decade of healthcare administration experience to the role, most recently as COO and the ethics and compliance officer for HCA Healthcare's Methodist Hospital Metropolitan in San Antonio, Texas.

Mr. Romero began his career with Nashville-based HCA in 2008 when he joined the Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. During his tenure, he was instrumental in growing the organization's bariatric program into one of the HCA network's largest, a Feb. 1 news release said.

Poinciana Medical Center is a 76-bed hospital serving Florida's Osceola and Polk counties.