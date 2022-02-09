HCA Healthcare announces new CEO of Putnam Community Medical Center

HCA Healthcare's Palatka, Fla.-based North Florida Division has appointed Brian Nunn as CEO of Putnam Community Medical Center.

Mr. Nunn will oversee the 99-bed acute care facility effective March 14, 2022, according to a Feb. 9 press release shared with Becker's. Prior to HCA Healthcare, he was CEO of 88-bed, Florence, S.C.-based Encompass Health rehabilitation center and has over 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry.

"I look forward to working with the team as we continue to adapt to the changing healthcare needs of our communities and continue our mission-driven approach to healthcare delivery. Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life," Mr. Nunn said in the release.