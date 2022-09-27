Former Tenet executive joins Walmart

Howard Hacker is joining Walmart Oct. 17 as the company's vice president of health and wellness compliance.

Mr. Hacker previously served as executive vice president and chief compliance officer of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare. At Tenet, he oversaw compliance and ethics programs. Mr. Hacker also spent more than 10 years at Pfizer where he served as vice president and chief compliance counsel of the company's global pharmaceutical business.

In his new role at Walmart, Mr. Hacker will oversee health and wellness compliance for clinics, pharmacy and optical operations.