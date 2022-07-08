Erlanger promotes 2 leaders

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health has promoted Katie Duffy, PharmD, and Tyler Winks to vice president of operations for the system and CEO of Erlanger East and North Hospitals, respectively.

Dr. Duffy has been with Erlanger for more than 15 years, serving in clinical and operational roles, and was promoted to vice president from her previous role as system senior director of pharmacy, according to a July 7 news release.

Mr. Winks has been promoted from his role as senior director of hospital operations and rehabilitation services at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital in Alexandria, Va. He joined the system in 2021 as vice president of operations.