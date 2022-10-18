Dr. Valentin Fuster named president of Mount Sinai Heart

Cardiologist Dr. Valentin Fuster was named president of Mount Sinai Heart on Oct. 18.

Dr. Fuster will step into the newly created position Jan. 1, according to a news release from New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System. He will continue to serve as physician-in-chief of the Mount Sinai Hospital and as the Richard Gorlin, MD/Heart Research Foundation Professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

However, he will relinquish his title as director, which he has held since 2006.

Dr. Fuster previously has served as president of the American Heart Association, the World Heart Federation and the training program of the American College of Cardiology.