CVS Health exec returns to UnitedHealth Group

Amar Desai, MD, has left his role as president of health care delivery at CVS Health after less than six months to return to UnitedHealth Group, where he will advise the CEO, Bloomberg reports. Dr. Desai joined CVS Health in October 2022 in the leadership role to head up the newly formed healthcare delivery organization and lead its clinical delivery strategy to support retail health, chronic disease management and behavioral health. He reported directly to CVS Health President and CEO Karen Lynch.

Dr. Desai previously served as president and CEO of UnitedHealth Group's Optum Pacific West, a network that spans across California, Oregon and Washington with more than 20,000 physicians.

Dr. Desai is returning to UnitedHealth to advise CEO Andrew Witty, a representative from UnitedHealth told Bloomberg. A CVS spokesperson confirmed Dr. Desai's departure but did not elaborate on the circumstances, according to Bloomberg.

CVS Health completed its $8 billion acquisition of Signify Health March 29. In February, CVS entered a definitive agreement to acquire Oak Street Health, a primary care network for Medicare members, for $10.5 billion.