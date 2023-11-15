CommonSpirit's latest executive appointments

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, a system of 140 hospitals and more than 1,000 care sites in 21 states, has announced several executive appointments this fall.

Most recently, Michelle Johnson Tidjani became senior executive vice president and chief administrative officer of CommonSpirit. Ms. Tidjani assumed her new role Oct. 2.

A news release from September states that Ms. Tidjani will have oversight of "the national budget, ensuring resource optimization across the organization, and implementing the healthcare ministry's new operating model." She will also have executive oversight of corporate governance, CommonSpirit's partnership with Atlanta-based Morehouse School of Medicine, enterprise consulting, the Lloyd H. Dean Institute of Humankindness, security and emergency management, national meetings and events, and the Office of the CEO.

Her appointment follows CommonSpirit's announcement in August that it is now directly managing 20 hospitals and more than 240 care sites in Colorado, Kansas and Utah that were previously managed by Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health.

CommonSpirit also announced in September that Kevin Cullinan was named CEO of St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colo. Before that, he served as vice president and chief ambulatory officer for CommonSpirit's Colorado/Kansas/Utah division.

Additionally, CommonSpirit in September named CEOs to lead the five Utah hospitals added to the system in May.

The appointed CEOs for each organization are:

Kevin Jenkins, market CEO in Utah and CEO of Holy Cross Hospital-Salt Lake

Michael Jensen, CEO of Holy Cross Hospital-Davis

Christine McSweeney, CEO of Holy Cross Hospital-Jordan Valley

Angie Simonson, CEO of Holy Cross Hospital-Jordan Valley West

Chris Stines, CEO of Holy Cross Hospital-Mountain Point

The executives collectively have more than three decades of experience with CommonSpirit.