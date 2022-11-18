Broward Health North names 4 new executives

Four new executives are entering the C-suite at Broward Health North in Lighthouse Point, Fla.

In a Nov. 18 news release shared with Becker's, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health named a new CEO, chief medical officer, chief nursing officer and chief human resources officer to the 409-bed hospital.





The new appointments:

1. Matthew Garner will serve as permanent CEO after serving in an interim capacity. Mr. Garner previously served as CEO of Miami-based North Shore Medical Center.

2. Jerry Capote, MD, will serve as chief medical officer. Dr. Capote, a pulmonary critical care physician, previously served as chief medical officer for Broward Health Imperial Point in Fort Lauderdale.

3. Eileen Manniste, MSN, will serve as chief nursing officer. She served Broward Health in various nursing roles for 25 years before transitioning to her most recent role as chief nursing officer of HCA Florida University Hospital in Davie.

4. Carl McDonald will serve as chief human resources officer. He most recently served as interim executive director of human resources for Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston.