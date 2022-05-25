Baptist Health of Northeast Florida appoints CFO

Baptist Health of Northeast Florida has named Keith Tickell senior vice president and CFO.

Mr. Tickell came to Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health in 2015 as senior vice president of strategic assets and real estate. He has been the interim CFO since January, according to a May 25 news release.

His new role includes leading financial planning, reporting, tax and treasury functions and real estate decisions.

Mr. Tickell worked as the CFO for four companies before joining Baptist Health: Flagler Development, the North Highland Co., Sabal Corp. and Nordic Refrigerated Services.

"Keith Tickell brings to the CFO role a robust set of skill sets and a unique perspective that encompasses finance, strategic assets and operations," Michael Mayo, president and CEO of Baptist Health, said in the release. "His diverse experience includes working in private equity, publicly traded and privately held organizations. Above all, Keith is acutely aligned with the mission and values of Baptist Health."