Avera vice president of culture retires after 20 years

Sister Joan Reichelt, RN, the executive vice president of culture at Avera Health in Sioux Falls, S.D., has retired after 20 years in the position and a lifetime dedicated to healthcare, Sioux Falls Business reported July 18.

Ms. Reichelt, 84, started her working life at 14 and then soon after joined Presentation Sisters’ convent in Aberdeen, S.D., which sponsors Avera Health. She later became a registered nurse and then joined the executive team of the hospital. In her roles, Ms. Reichelt has "advised on virtually every major decision, whether new services, partnerships or facilities," according to Bob Sutton, CEO of Avera Health.

"Sister Joan was always the greatest advocate for our people," John Porter, former CEO of Avera Health said. "She is so peaceful and reflective. She doesn’t say a lot, but when she does, you'd better listen because a lot of thought has gone into it."

Her retirement was effective July 1, according to Dakota News Now.