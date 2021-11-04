Ascension names new chief community impact officer

Stacy Garrett-Ray, MD, has been appointed senior vice president and chief community impact officer for St. Louis-based Ascension.

The role, previously held by Tamarah Duperval-Brownlee, MD, includes developing and implementing strategies to address community needs and improve healthcare access.

Dr. Garrett-Ray most recently served as vice president and medical director of the University of Maryland Medical System's Population Health Services Organization in Baltimore, a Nov. 4 news release shared with Becker's said. She also served as president of both the University of Maryland Quality Care Network and Transform Health MD, also in Baltimore.

In 2010, Dr. Garrett-Ray was named national deputy director of comprehensive women's health for the Veterans Health Administration. She held other leadership roles within the organization over the next six years, including as the deputy director of the office of strategic integration, the news release said.

Ascension health system operates 142 hospitals across the U.S.