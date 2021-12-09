9 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following executive moves made by women have been reported since Dec. 2:

Jen Alderfer was named president of SCL Health's Montana region and St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, Mont.

Eleze Armstrong was appointed CEO of Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.).

Karen Cook was appointed to the board of directors at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, Md.

Jane Moran was named the first chief information and digital officer for Boston-based Mass General Brigham.

Jessica O'Neal was appointed CEO of Dallas-based Medical City's Las Colinas hospital in Irving, Texas.

Stephanie Schwartz was named the permanent president of Overlook Medical Center in Summit, N.J.

Theresa Trivette, DNP, RN, was named the inaugural chief nursing executive for Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health System.

Angelique "Angie" Vincent-Hamacher was appointed chair of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority Board of Commissioners, which oversees Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health.

Elizabeth Wise, MSN, was appointed president and CEO of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in Bel Air.