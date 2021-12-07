Mass General Brigham names first chief information and digital officer

Jane Moran was named the first chief information and digital officer for Boston-based Mass General Brigham, the Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 3.

She assumed the position in September and oversees a new department, Mass General Brigham Digital, comprising 2,000 people.

"This leadership appointment is an important step toward becoming a fully developed digital enterprise to maximize strategic, clinical and operational value in service to our patients," Massachusetts General Hospital said in a newsletter.

Ms. Moran previously spent seven years at Unilever, a London-based consumer products company, where she helped launch a data analytics platform designed to improve customer loyalty and engagement, the Journal reported.

In her new role, one of Ms. Moran's areas of focus will be the organization's electronic health records system.