University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health names new CEO

Elizabeth Wise, MSN, has been appointed president and CEO of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.

She will officially join the Bel Air, Md.-based organization on Jan. 10, 2022, a news release shared with Becker's said.

Ms. Wise will succeed Lyle Sheldon, who is retiring after 26 years as president and CEO.

Ms. Wise has served as senior vice president of operations at Lehigh Valley Health Network in Allentown, Pa., and president of East Stroudsburg, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono since 2017.