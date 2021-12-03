Atlantic Health names president of Overlook Medical Center

Atlantic Health System has named Stephanie Schwartz the permanent president of Overlook Medical Center in Summit, N.J., a role she had been serving in an interim capacity since August.

She succeeds Alan Lieber, who retired after leading the hospital for nearly two decades, a Dec. 2 news release shared with Becker's said.

Ms. Schwartz joined Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health in 2016 as president of Chilton Medical Center, also in Morristown. During her tenure, she oversaw renovation and development projects for the hospital's ICU, nursing unit and emergency department, as well as the opening of The Children's Center, a facility that provides both pediatric emergency services and inpatient hospital care.

Under her leadership, the hospital continued to rank as the No. 1 midsize hospital in the state by Castle Connelly.

Chilton's chief nurse and COO, Maureen Schneider, PhD, RN, will serve as an interim replacement for Ms. Schwartz, the news release said.