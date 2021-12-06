University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center selects COO, 2 new board members

University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, Md., announced the appointment of Jason Carter as senior vice president and COO as well as the additions of two new board members.

Mr. Carter previously served as associate vice president for clinical operations at Wake Forest Baptist Health in High Point, N.C. He has also held leadership positions in hospital settings with more than 900 beds, a Nov. 12 news release said.

Karen Cook and W. Drew Hawkins will each serve three-year terms on the hospital's board of directors. Ms. Cook, an attorney, is dean of the School of Business and Law at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, Md. Mr. Hawkins is the founder and president of Pasadena, Md.-based Edyoucore Sports & Entertainment and has 28 years of experience in the financial services industry.

UM BWMC has 285 beds and 1,000 medical providers.