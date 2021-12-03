California Tenet hospital gets new CEO

Eleze Armstrong has been appointed CEO of Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.), effective Jan. 3, 2022.

She will succeed Murali Naidu, MD, who was selected to serve as CEO of Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, Calif.

Ms. Armstrong joins Doctors Hospital of Manteca from Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif., where she has served as COO since 2018, a news release shared with Becker's said.

She previously served as chief strategy officer at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, Calif.

All hospitals mentioned are part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

