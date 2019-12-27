9 recent hospital, health system executive moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system executive moves in the last week:

1. Mountain Laurel Medical Center in Grantsville, Md., has tapped Brian Bailey to serve as CEO.



2. Houston-based Texas Medical Center's Executive Vice President and COO Shawn Cloonan resigned.

3. Southwestern Vermont Health Care in Bennington named Pamela M. Duchene, PhD, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, effective Jan. 2.

4. Luanne Thomas Ewald, CEO of Detroit-based Children's Hospital of Michigan, will step down from her post to become COO of C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital at Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine.

5. NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island in New York City has tapped Svetlana Lipyanskaya to serve as CEO, effective Jan. 2.



6. Anderson, S.C.-based AnMed Health CEO Bill Manson will retire in July 2020.



7. Lisle, Ill.-based Amita Health has named Keith A. Parrott president and CEO, effective Jan. 13.

8. Advocate Lutheran General President Terika Richardson has been appointed president of Advocate Aurora Health's central Chicagoland patient service area.



9. Cancer Treatment Centers of America Atlanta has named Jonathan Watkins regional president of CTCA Hospitals and Clinics.

More articles on executive moves:

7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

Keith Parrott is Amita Health's new CEO: 3 takeaways

Advocate Aurora taps Terika Richardson as president of Chicagoland patient service area

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.