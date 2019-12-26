3 leaders depart from Texas Medical Center

Three leaders have resigned from their roles at Houston-based Texas Medical Center, including Executive Vice President and COO Shawn Cloonan, according to the Houston Chronicle.

In addition to Mr. Cloonan, Arthur "Tim" Garson Jr., MD, director of the TMC Health Policy Institute and Ryan Holeywell, head of public relations at the hospital, all resigned this month.

A hospital spokesperson told the Chronicle, Dr. Garson left for a consulting job and Mr. Holeywell left for a health policy position on the East Coast. Texas Medical Center did not comment on the reason for Mr. Cloonan's departure.

Mr. Cloonan has served as COO since 2017, prior to which he was general counsel of the hospital. He was previously a public finance lawyer.

Dr. Garson has worked at Texas Medical Center since 2014. He previously worked at Charlottesville-based University of Virginia as the director of the center for health policy, the provost and a professor. He also founded UVA's Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy.

Mr. Holeywell joined the hospital in June 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before then, he was the communications manager at the Kinder Institute for Urban Research in Houston.

