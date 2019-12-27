NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island names Svetlana Lipyanskaya CEO

NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island in New York City has tapped Svetlana Lipyanskaya to serve as CEO, effective Jan. 2.

Ms. Lipyanskaya has worked at New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals, the Coney Island hospital's parent, since 2017, working in acute care operations and patient growth and transformation. She led the redesign of the health system's interfacility transfer and patient transport delivery system.

She previously worked at Weill Cornell Medicine, also based in New York City, where she held a number of leadership roles, including building and overseeing a multisite and multispecialty physician group.

Ms. Lipyanskaya earned her master's degree in public administration with a concentration in health management from New York University in New York City.

More articles on executive moves:

7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

Keith Parrott is Amita Health's new CEO: 3 takeaways

Advocate Aurora taps Terika Richardson as president of Chicagoland patient service area



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.