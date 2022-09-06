9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Aug. 30:

1. Marilyn Drone, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Victor Valley Global Medical Center in Victorville, Calif.

2. Dane Peterson, president and COO of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare, was selected to serve as interim CEO of the organization.

3. Kurt Newman, MD, is retiring as president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital. He will continue to lead the organization during the search for his successor.

4. Twilla Lee was named CEO of three Centura Health hospitals in Kansas: St. Catherine Hospital-Garden City, St. Catherine Hospital-Dodge City and Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses.

5. Dale Johns was named CEO of Mercy Medical Center Merced (Calif.).

6. Larry Cohen retired as CEO of Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinics in Ilwaco, Wash.

7. James White was named CEO of Omak, Wash.-based Mid-Valley Hospital.

8. Chad Hatfield was named CEO of Longmont (Colo.) United Hospital.

9. Brett Antczak resigned as CEO of Leadville, Colo.-based St. Vincent Health.