9 executive appointments at Providence in 2023

Renton, Wash.-based Providence is a 51-hospital system with 117,000 caregivers in five states.

Here are nine executive appointments at Providence this year:

1. William "Bill" Calhoun was named CEO of Providence's Montana service area, effective Feb. 12. He most recently served as CEO of Kearney (Neb.) Regional Medical Center.

2. The chief executives of two Providence hospitals in California left their roles in November as part of a restructuring to streamline executive roles. Terry Wooten left his role as chief executive of Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Calif., and Chuck Kassis left his role as chief executive of Santa Rosa (Calif.) Memorial Hospital. Garry Olney, DNP, RN, now serves as the Northern California service area chief executive. Mr. Olney also serves as the chief executive of Santa Rosa Memorial.

3. Eric Hodes, MD, was named chief medical officer of Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in September. He had been serving in the role in an interim capacity since February.

4. Jeremy Zoch, PhD, chief executive of Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., left his role in September after 11 years of service. Brian Helleland took over as the hospital's interim chief executive.

5. Darian Harris left his role as chief executive of two Providence hospitals in California: St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna. Mr. Harris began serving as CEO of Sutter Health's Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame, Calif., in July. Ranjit Hundal, MD, chief medical officer for Providence in Humboldt County, was named the interim chief executive.

6. Laureen Driscoll, MSN, RN, was appointed chief executive for the Providence South division, which includes 17 hospitals in Northern and Southern California. She began the role on June 8. Before that, she served in the role on an interim basis.

7. Brian Chesebro, MD, was appointed the inaugural medical director of environmental stewardship for Providence in April. Dr. Chesebro, an anesthesiologist, previously served as medical director of environmental stewardship for Providence in Oregon.

8. Guy Hudson, MD, stepped down as chief executive of Providence's North division on April 1 and as president and CEO of Seattle-based Swedish Health Services on Sept. 30. Kevin Brooks was selected to serve as chief executive of Providence's North division,

9. Cara Beatty, MD, was selected as Providence Clinical Network chief executive for Eastern Washington and Montana in February. Previously, she was Providence Clinical Network COO for Eastern Washington and Montana.