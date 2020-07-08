8 hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported in the last week.

The executives are listed alphabetically.

1. Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville, Ga., named Darcy Craven president and CEO, effective Aug. 24.

2. Lloyd Dean became the sole CEO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.

3. Hoboken, N.J.-based CarePoint Health named Achintya Moulick, MD, CEO.

4. Donald Mueller was tapped as CEO of Philadelphia-based St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, a partnership between West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health and Drexel University.

5. Lincoln (Kan.) County Hospital has tapped CFO Tawnya Seitz to serve as acting CEO, according to the Lincoln Sentinel-Republican.

6. Santa Ana, Calif.-based KPC Health named Matt Whaley CEO of South Coast Global Medical Center in Santa Ana and Chapman Global Medical Center in Orange, Calif.

7. Bellevue (Ill.) Hospital President and CEO Michael Winthrop will retire Aug. 31.

8. Santa Ana, Calif.-based KPC Health named Jamie Yoo CEO of Anaheim (Calif.) Global Medical Center.

