6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported or shared with Becker's since Nov. 24:

Akram Boutros, MD, will retire as president and CEO of Cleveland-based MetroHealth System.

Robert Curry will retire as CEO of Emanate Health after 14 years with the Covina, Calif.-based health system.

Richard Fisher, MD, has stepped down from his role as president and CEO of Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia.

Charles Hall will resign from his role as superintendent and CEO of Island Hospital in Anacortes, Wash.

Luke Lawrimore was named CEO of the future Altru Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Forks, N.D.

Scott Raynes was appointed president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.