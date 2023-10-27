6 CFOs-turned-CEOs in 2023

Here are six hospital and health system CFOs who were named permanent CEOs in 2023:

1. Scott Tongate, CFO of Macon Community Hospital in Lafayette, Tenn., was named the next CEO of the hospital. He will take the helm Jan. 8.

2. Ashley Hindman was named CEO of Harris Regional Hospital in Sylva, N.C., and Swain Community Hospital in Bryson City, N.C. Mr. Hindman joined the hospitals, which are part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Duke LifePoint Healthcare, in 2019 as CFO.

3. John Whitlock was named CEO of Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center. Mr. Whitlock most recently served as CFO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., and Tenet's Massachusetts market.

4. Driggs, Idaho-based Teton Valley Health named Troy Christensen CEO. He served as CFO of neighboring Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho, for the past decade.

5. Judy Fox, former CFO of Rutland (Vt.) Regional Medical Center, was promoted to president and CEO.

6. Joy Coulston, CFO of Powell (Wyo.) Valley Hospital, was promoted to CEO.