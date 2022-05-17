5 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

Becker's has reported on five hospital and health system CFO moves since April 27.

1. Edward Prunchunas will retire as CFO of Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Medical Center at the end of June.

2. Crystal Wyatt was named CFO of Brodstone Healthcare, a single-hospital system in Superior, Neb.

3. Southport, N.C.-based Dosher Memorial Hospital's CFO, Brandon Hughes, is resigning to pursue another opportunity.

4. Gallup, N.M.-based Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services named Blaise Bondi interim CFO.

5. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health named Matthew Drake executive vice president and CFO.