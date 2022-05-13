Nebraska health system names CFO

Brodstone Healthcare, a single-hospital system in Superior, Neb., named Crystal Wyatt CFO.

Ms. Wyatt had been serving as the organization's interim CFO since the beginning of 2022. She initially joined Brodstone in 2014.

"We are very excited for Crystal to move into the CFO role permanently," said Treg Vyzourek, Brodstone Healthcare CEO. "She has grown exponentially during her career at Brodstone and has the history and expertise to excel. I am excited to work closely with her and the rest of our senior leadership team to maintain our upward trajectory."

Ms. Wyatt received her bachelor's in business administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and a master's in healthcare management from Western Governors University in Millcreek, Utah.