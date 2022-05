Charles City, Iowa-based Floyd County Medical Center has named Craig Carstens as CFO, KIMT3 reported May 22.

Mr. Carstens has served as CFO for Osceola Regional Health Center in Sibley, Iowa, since 2018. Before that, he was director of financial operations at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

"My family and I could not be happier for the opportunity to call Charles City home and for my new role at [Floyd County Medical Center]," Mr. Carstens told the station.