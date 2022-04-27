Kaleida Health names new CFO

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health has named Matthew Drake executive vice president and CFO, the health system said April 27.

Mr. Drake has been the interim CFO since November 2021. He was recruited by the system early last year as vice president and CFO for site financial operations and was in charge of the operating entities and divisions of Kaleida, according to a news release from the system. He also created and implemented the operational plan for the annual budget process.

Before working at Kaleida, he was vice president of business development and network growth at Rochester (N.Y) Regional Health, a $2.9 billion health system, where he helped expand its network of providers, hospitals, ambulatory destination campuses and urgent care centers, according to the news release.

"Matt steps into the role at a very exciting time for the organization," Kaleida CEO Bob Nesselbush stated in the news release. "Despite some difficult external forces that we face, we are poised for tremendous transformation and growth these next few years. Matt and the entire finance team worked very hard these past 18 months to help us stabilize our financial position. I am confident that his leadership and talent will help us chart our strategic path forward."