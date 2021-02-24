6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Feb. 17:

1. Keith Dacus was named CEO of St. Charles Parish Hospital in Luling, La.

2. Steve Gordon was named CEO of Longview (Texas) Regional Medical Center, according to the News-Journal.

3. Amy O'Brien was chosen to serve as CEO of St. Mary's Hospital-Audrain in Mexico, Mo.

4. P. Sue Perrotty was chosen as interim president and CEO of Tower Health in West Reading, Pa.

5. David Spillers, CEO of Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health System, will retire in July.

6. Patrick Taylor, MD, was named president and CEO of York (Maine) Hospital.

