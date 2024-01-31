5 recent HCA executive changes

Chessie Mooney was selected as vice president of business development for Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Parkridge Health System, part of HCA Healthcare.

Ms. Mooney comes to her new role from HCA Healthcare's East Florida Division, where she served as director of physician alignment and strategy, according to a Jan. 23 Parkridge news release.

In her new role, Ms. Mooney will focus on growing Parkridge's services to meet the community's growing healthcare needs, according to the release.

Becker's also reported other executive appointments at HCA hospitals since Jan. 17.

Bill Rutherford is retiring as CFO of HCA Healthcare after 10 years in the role.

Zach Riggins was named CFO of Independence, Mo.-based Centerpoint Medical Center, which is part of HCA Healthcare.

Garrett Allen was named senior vice president of business development for HCA Midwest Health in Overland Park, Kan.

Jacob Stercula was named COO of Las Palmas Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, part of HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare is based in Nashville, Tenn.

