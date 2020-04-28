4 recent hospital, health system executive retirements

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system executive retirements since March 23:

1. Warren Forgey, president and CEO of Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Ind., will retire Aug. 31.

2. Jeff Lyle, CEO of the Marlin, Texas - based Falls Community Hospital and Clinics, will retire April 30.

3. Page Vaughan, CEO of MUSC Health's Lancaster and Chester hospitals in South Carolina, retired.

4. Dan Wakeman, president and CEO of Maumee, Ohio-based St. Luke's Hospital, will retire May 31.

