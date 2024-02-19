4 recent HCA executive changes

John McDonald was appointed CEO of Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Mo., part of HCA Healthcare.

Mr. McDonald brings nearly two decades of healthcare leadership experience to the position, according to a Feb. 15 news release.

Most recently, he served as CEO of Lee's Summit (Mo.) Medical Center, another HCA facility. He also previously served as COO of HCA's Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center.

Becker's also reported other executive appointments at HCA hospitals since Feb. 1:

Musaddiq Waheed, MD, was named chief medical officer of Pasadena, Texas-based HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.

Drew Tyrer was named CEO of HCA Florida Westside Hospital in Plantation.

Chad Wasserman was named senior vice president and CIO of HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare is based in Nashville, Tenn.

