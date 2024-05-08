3 CEO exits in 10 days

Becker's has reported the following hospital and health system CEO departures in the last 10 days, including dismissals, retirements and other C-suite changes.

Note: This live web page was created May 8, and will continue to be updated.

1. Michael Zimmerman, CEO of John C. Fremont Healthcare District in Mariposa, Calif., was dismissed from the role. Pat Ryan of consulting firm Force 10 Partners, who most recently served as CEO of Sutter Health's Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, Calif., was named interim CEO.

2. Kevin Yingling, RPh, MD, the inaugural CEO of Huntington, W.V.-based Marshall Health Network, plans to retire in 2025.

3. Jason Edwards resigned as interim CEO of Salem (Mo.) Memorial Hospital, effective May 22. Mr. Edwards and CFO Doug Hoban, who is also stepping down, cited personal reasons for their departures. The hospital has named Brooke Bollman CEO and Kayla Chamberlain CFO.