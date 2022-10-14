27 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Oct. 7:

1. Mike Bohlin, MD, was named chief medical officer of Franciscan Health Crown Point (Ind.).

2. Mike Hastings has departed as interim director of the emergency room at St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale, Wash. He will be replaced by Lori Danko.

3. Lincoln Mendez was named north region executive of Coral Gables-based Baptist Health South Florida.

4. Dedrick Moulton, MD, was named pediatrician-in-chief of Children's Hospital New Orleans.

5. Mike Packnett is retiring as CEO of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health. He will be replaced by Rick Henvey.

6. Oswaldo Grenardo, MD, was named senior vice president and chief clinical officer of Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health.

7. Whitney Bendel was named CFO of Medical City Lewisville (Texas).

8. John Walker was named CEO of Medical City Lewisville (Texas).

9. Brittney Weis was named director for marketing and communications for Hutchinson (Kan.) Regional Healthcare System.

10. John Antes was named president and CEO of Southern Illinois Healthcare.

11. Barry Clemson, MD, was named chief medical officer of OSF HealthCare's Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee, Ill., and Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton, Ill.

12. Kayleen Lee was named interim CEO of Avera Health's St. Anthony's Hospital in O'Neill, Neb.

13. Sharon Morrow was named CEO of Bon Secours Dublin.

14. Mark Amox was named president and CEO of Searcy, Ark.-based Unity Health.

15. Claire Hubbard was named CNO of HCA Healthcare UK's new Harborne Hospital.

16. John Hallock was named chief communications officer of Dublin, Ohio-based Quantum Health.

17. Mandy Richards, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing executive of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

18. Keli Ramsey was named president of Multicare's Rockwood Clinic in Spokane, Wash.

19. Bernard Boulanger, MD, was named executive vice president and CEO of provider enterprise of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health.

20. Amanda McNicholas, DNP, CRNP, was named vice president of orthopedics, trauma and critical care services of Tower Health's Reading Hospital.

21. Joe Gaylord was named CFO of Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services.

22. Jay Cahalan, president and CEO of Albany Med Health System's Columbia Memorial Health, will retire at the end of 2022. Dorothy Urschel, DNP, will succeed him.

23. Melinda Hancock was promoted to executive vice president of Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare.

24. Aubrey Layne was promoted to executive vice president of governance and external affairs of Sentara Healthcare.

25. Tim Skeen was promoted to executive vice president of Sentara Healthcare.

26. Shannon Murphy was promoted to chief of staff to the president and CEO of Sentara Healthcare.

27. Michele Bouit is stepping down from her role as CFO of Fairfield, Calif.-based NorthBay Health.