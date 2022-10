Searcy, Ark.-based Unity Health has named Mark Amox president and CEO, effective Nov. 1.

Mr. Amox has over 20 years of healthcare leadership experience, according to an Oct. 11 news release from the health system. He most recently served as COO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Regional Medical Center in San Jose, Calif.

Mr. Amox also previously served as COO of Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas and CEO of El Paso (Texas) Children's Hospital.