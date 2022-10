West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has named its chief advanced practice provider officer, Amanda McNicholas, DNP, CRNP, vice president of orthopedics, trauma and critical care services at its Reading Hospital.

Dr. McNicholas will remain chief advanced practice provider officer in addition to her new vice president responsibilities, according to an Oct. 6 news release shared with Becker's. Dr. McNicholas has served the health system and Reading Hospital since 2005.