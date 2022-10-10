Fairview Health Services names new CFO

Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services named Joe Gaylord as CFO.

Mr. Gaylord has more than three decades of professional finance experience. Additionally, he served three years as Fairview's system vice president for finance before stepping into his role as interim CFO in August, according to an Oct. 10 news release shared with Becker's.

Fairview Health President and CEO James Hereford said Mr. Gaylord is well prepared to step into the role.

“His entrepreneurial mindset and his approach to thinking differently about health care's future will help Fairview continue its longstanding reputation of high-quality care for patients, families, and communities," Mr. Hereford said.