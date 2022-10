Tower Health names provider enterprise CEO

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has named Bernard Boulanger, MD, executive vice president and CEO of provider enterprise, effective Oct. 31.

Dr. Boulanger, a trauma surgeon, most recently served Cleveland-based MetroHealth as executive vice president of provider enterprise and academic affairs, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also spent nearly six years as MetroHealth's chief clinical officer.

Dr. Boulanger will assume leadership of Tower Health Medical Group, Tower Health Providers, Tower Health at Home and undergraduate academic affairs, according to an Oct. 10 news release shared with Becker's.