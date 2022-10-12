Bon Secours taps Sharon Morrow to lead Dublin hospital

Sharon Morrow was selected as the new CEO of Bon Secours Dublin.

Ms. Morrow, a trained nurse, brings various healthcare experience to the role, according to an Oct. 7 news release.

Most recently, she served as director of the All-Island Congenital Heart Disease Network, a cross jurisdictional collaboration established in 2015 by then Ministers for Health in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. She also was CEO of LauraLynn, Ireland's Children's Hospice, in Dublin.

Bon Secours Dublin is part of Bon Secours Group in Ireland, which is part of the Ohio-based Bon Secours Mercy Health Group.