Columbia Memorial Health taps COO to succeed retiring CEO

Jay Cahalan, president and CEO of the Albany Med Health System's Columbia Memorial Health in Hudson, N.Y., is retiring.

Mr. Cahalan, who has served with Columbia Memorial Health for nearly three decades, will retire from his position at the end of 2022, according to an Oct. 10 news release. Dorothy Urschel, DNP, Columbia Memorial Health COO, will succeed Mr. Cahalan, effective Jan. 1.

Mr. Cahalan became president and CEO of Columbia Memorial Health in 2013.

During his tenure, the organization expanded its services and footprint in Columbia, Greene, and Dutchess counties, and affiliated with Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center, according to the news release.

Before becoming president and CEO, Mr. Cahalan was COO of Columbia Memorial Health for 18 years.

Dr. Urschel became COO of Columbia Memorial Health in 2020. Before that, she was vice president of operations at Albany Memorial Hospital and led the cardiac and vascular service line for Albany-based St. Peter's Health Partners.

Columbia Memorial Health includes the 192-bed hospital in Hudson and more than 40 primary and specialty care centers.