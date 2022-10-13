Children's Hospital New Orleans names Dedrick Moulton chief pediatrician

Children's Hospital New Orleans named Dedrick Moulton, MD, pediatrician-in-chief. He will also serve as head of the department of pediatrics at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine.

Dr. Moulton, a gastroenterologist, previously has served both the children's hospital and medical school, according to an Oct. 13 news release from New Orleans-based LCMC Health. He previously led the gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition section and fellowship program for LSU Health New Orleans' pediatric department and served as its vice chair for diversity, equity and inclusion. Additionally, Dr. Moulton directed the inflammatory bowel disease program at Children's Hospital New Orleans and served as its gastroenterology service line chief.

Dr. Moulton currently serves as a pediatrics professor at Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, according to the release.