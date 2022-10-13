CEO to retire after 16-year run at Parkview Health

Mike Packnett is retiring as CEO of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health.

Mr. Packnett, who has led the organization for more than 16 years, said he plans to retire at the end of 2022, according to an Oct. 13 news release.

"Mike Packnett has served Parkview Health, as well as the northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio region, in the best way he knows how — for others," Dan Starr, CEO of Do it Best Corp., and chairman of the Parkview Health board of directors, said in the release. "He is an incredibly humble and compelling leader who has spent years cultivating a culture focused on delivering compassionate care. He has also nurtured partnerships with numerous organizations in the region to help improve community health and access to care as more individuals seek a Parkview experience."

Mr. Packnett has helmed Parkview Health since June 2006.

Under his leadership, the organization has grown from 50 providers and 6,300 co-workers to more than 1,000 providers 14,000 co-workers in 16 counties, according to the release. Parkview Health also expanded into three counties, opened Parkview Regional Medical Center and added specialized cancer care.

With Mr. Packnett's retirement, Rick Henvey, president of healthcare operations, will lead the organization as CEO beginning in January, Parkview Health said.

