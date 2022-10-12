Quantum Health appoints new chief communications officer

Dublin, Ohio-based Quantum Health appointed John Hallock as the new chief communications officer.

In the new role, Mr. Hallock will lead the company's corporate communications function, including external and internal communications and investor relations, according to an Oct. 12 news release. He recently served as the chief communications officer at San Francisco-based Transcarent.

Quantum Health CEO Zane Burke said Mr. Hallock is a forward-thinking, compelling communications and investor relations leader.

"Quantum Health consistently achieves some of the industry's highest Net Promoter Scores from our millions of members while helping our 500 employer clients achieve consistent cost savings and more productive and healthier employees. John's experience will immediately help Quantum Health elevate our brand awareness as the leading healthcare consumer navigation platform and underscore the significant impact of The Quantum Health Effect," Mr. Burke said.