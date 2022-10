Medical City Lewisville (Texas) hospital named Whitney Bendel its new CFO.

Ms. Bendel previously served as the vice president of finance at Medical City Dallas starting in 2020, according to a news release shared with Becker's. She was also a financial analyst with Parallon Patient Account Services for Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare beginning in 2008.

Ms. Bendel will begin her new role Oct. 17.