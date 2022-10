Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare has named Keli Ramsey president of its Rockwood Clinic in Spokane, Wash.

Ms. Ramsey has over 30 years of healthcare experience, according to an Oct. 10 news release shared with Becker's. She most recently served as COO of Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant Medical Group.

Ms. Ramsey succeeds Alan Jackson, who now serves as CEO of MultiCare's Inland Northwest Region, according to the release.