Baptist Health South Florida names 1st north region executive

Lincoln Mendez has been named north region executive with Coral Gables-based Baptist Health South Florida, a newly created role, in addition to his responsibilities as CEO of Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital, according to a memo from Baptist Health President and CEO Bo Boulenger.

The memo, which was shared with Becker's Oct. 13, says Mr. Mendez will focus on growth in the Palm Beach County market as well as efforts related to Bethesda Hospital East and West, both in Boynton Beach, Fla., and Boca Regional.

Mr. Mendez became CEO of Boca Regional CEO in 2019, when the hospital joined Baptist Health South Florida.

"Over the past few years, the hospital has been undergoing an exciting period of growth with many campus renovation and expansion plans with the goal of offering even more specialties and accessibility," Mr. Boulenger wrote in his memo. "Lincoln will continue to oversee this ambitious initiative and also work closely with the CEO of Bethesda Hospital East and West on marketwide initiatives. A search is underway for a new CEO for Bethesda, who will succeed Nelson Lazo upon his retirement."

Before becoming CEO of Boca Regional, Ms. Mendez helmed South Miami Hospital Coral Gables-based Doctors Hospital.

Baptist Health South Florida is an 12-hospital system with more than 25,000 employees.