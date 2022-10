John Walker was selected as the next CEO of Medical City Lewisville (Texas).

Most recently, Mr. Walker served as COO of Medical City Denton (Texas) since 2017, according to an Oct. 12 news release. He also previously served as associate administrator at Medical City Dallas.

Mr. Walker will join Medical City Lewisville on Oct. 17, according to the news release.

Medical City Lewisville — as well as Medical City Denton and Medical City Dallas — are part of Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare.